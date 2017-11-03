Loading the player...

Scarlett Moffatt reveals new I'm A Celebrity details - find out here! I'm A Celebrity 2017 is due to return this month

She's the reigning 'Queen of the Jungle' who will be jetting off to Australia to present the spin-off to I'm A Celebrity. And speaking to HELLO! Online at the Pride of Britain Awards this week, Scarlett Moffatt has shared some exciting new details! The former Gogglebox star revealed she won't be flying out there on her own as her mother mum Betty will be accompanying her too. "I'm heading there next week," she revealed. "We fly out on Monday [6 November]. My mum is flying out with us. We are so excited. There's going to be sunshine, we from the North don't get to see a lot of sunshine." She added: "But is has been forecast with some rain - so we're just going to feel like home then." When prompted for more, Scarlett simply teased: "But this year, it's going to be fun!"

Scarlett Moffatt is returning to I'm A Celebrity this year

Discussing her close bond with her mother, the 27-year-old confessed: "I'm so proud of my mum, she has taught me to be a kind person. She has always taught me to be myself even when I doubted myself being me." Earlier this year, Scarlett opened up about her bullying ordeal she endured when she was at school. "My dad has told me that bullies are like sandpaper – the more they wear you down, the more polished you become," she added whilst praising her parents. "So I would just say to anyone who is getting bullied to remember that because it might not feel good at the time but it has taught me to never make anyone feel who they made me feel."

I'm A Celeb 2017: the rumoured line-up!

During a recent appearance on This Morning, Scarlett explained: "The thing that was the worst was sort of the threats, the worry of what could happen, or like, I would get out of school ten minutes early so that they wouldn't beat me up, because they would threaten to. I once went out to play, sort of thing, with someone who I thought was my friend, and it ended up being a bit of a trap, and there were six girls there. I ran away and I knocked on this old woman’s bungalow and she drove me home because I was so scared." Scarlett's career, meanwhile, has been going from strength to strength. After winning I'm A Celebrity in 2016, the TV star has been asked to return as one of the new hosts on the spin-off show alongside her former campmate Joel Dommett and previous 'King of the Jungle' Joe Swash.