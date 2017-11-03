Geri Horner bumps into David Beckham in first class train – see photo The Spice Girl shared a funny photo on Instagram

Geri Horner enjoyed a surprise reunion with Victoria Beckham's husband David as they bumped into each other on a Virgin train. The singer shared a photo of their meeting on Instagram, posing with her former bandmate's husband as well as a very lucky train steward. "Nice train journey with @davidbeckham," she wrote. The mother-of-two, who did not reveal their destination, was casual in jeans and a black jumper, while David showed off his tattoos in a T-shirt and jeans.

Geri was the first member to leave the Spice Girls in 1998. At the time, she claimed depression and group differences had influenced her decision. Her exit caused some controversy, as Victoria, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C were due to go on a North American tour, which they did eventually without her. A year later, Geri launched her solo career.

Geri shared a picture with David on Instagram

Speaking to Red magazine about leaving, the pop star admitted: "I found it really hard to let it go. It was weird to have the silence. It took me a long time to adjust emotionally. Your early twenties is a very shaping era, very defining. I didn't come to a complete stop. I did solo work, but I missed being part of something, I always loved the 'we-are-one' feeling."

On trying to bring the band back together, Geri added: "I really pushed to get everyone back together. It got to the point where I just had to let it go. I still love the girls, and there are other bits and bobs in the pipeline."

The singer, 45, welcomed her son Monty in January

The Mi Chico Latino singer was also very open about her struggle to conceive her baby son Monty, who she shares with her husband Christian Horner. Geri, 45, revealed that she endured failed IVF treatments before managing to fall pregnant naturally. "I wanted another baby and I'd tried an assisted route and it didn't work," she said. "I feel for any woman that has that natural biological longing, it's tough. I'd got to thinking I have a child, my husband has a daughter, and accepting this is our lot. Then Monty came naturally. Bluebell is sweet with him. Helps me change his nappy, pushes the pram."