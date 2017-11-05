Kate Moss talks modelling and home life in a rare interview

Kate Moss is known for being extremely private about her personal life, but in a new and rare interview the model has spoken on her career and home life. Kate, 43, talked to The Telegraph about running her own modelling agency, Kate Moss Agency, and her life away from the spotlight. Kate is mum to daughter, Lila Grace, age 14.

Kate told the paper of working in modelling: ‘I love the creative process and I get to work together with some of my oldest friends, so we always have fun." She added: "It’s great being the other side of the camera and helping develop new talent." The star also spoke of how the industry is different to when she joined it, and with the rise of digital photography it has lost its 'mystique'. Kate revealed she has no personal social media accounts and doesn't take selfies.

A young Kate Moss backstage at fashion show in the early 1990's

The mum-of-one told the publication that she lives a normal life at home with a close circle of friends who she has known for years and they all holiday together. She revealed her ideal weekend is spending time in the countryside walking dogs, enjoying a roast and practicing yoga.

Kate recently told Vogue about mentoring models at her agency. She said: "I've got a maternal side and I'd like to take care of them and nurture them so they grow to their full capacity in anything they'd like to do, instead of being used up and tossed out, because I think that can happen a lot with things working so quickly."

Kate Moss with good friend Naomi Campbell

Kate also credited her long-time friend and fellow model Naomi Campbell for supporting her when she was starting her career. "Naomi took complete care of me. She'd say, 'Calm down.' I think because you're alone a lot of the time, you really need guidance," Kate admitted. "Even now you're expected to do anything to get the picture, and that's a work ethic, but you also need a support system."