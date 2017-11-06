Ant McPartlin's wife dispels strained marriage reports with sweet tribute video Lisa Armstrong retweeted a fan's montage showing couple’s cutest moments

Ant McPartlin's wife has dispelled reports that their marriage is under strain by sharing a sweet video of some of their sweetest moments. Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist Lisa Armstrong retweeted a fan's montage clip showing cute on-camera highlights between her and Ant, which has been set to the song Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran. The three-minute video includes pictures of Ant and Lisa on their 2006 wedding day, and other images from the early days of their romance. Showing their support for the celebrity couple, the Twitter user wrote: "This video is so lovely."

Ant McPartlin's wife Lisa Armstrong has shared a video showing some of their sweetest moments

It comes as Ant arrived back in the UK at the weekend, having spent some time in LA to continue his recovery following his stay in rehab earlier this year. The TV star checked himself into rehab back in June after becoming addicted to painkillers following surgery on his knee. It's thought that Ant will only be in the country for a short while before he jets off to Australia to host I'm A Celebrity with on-screen partner Declan Donnelly. The jungle reality show will return for its 17 series on 19 November.

Lovely Couple 💑 @antanddec @lisaAmakeup (sorry,this is my first time sending this video because this video so lovely) 😘☺️ pic.twitter.com/VeWvVDLDnI — @(지_라임)G-Raim (@ctrahmahmatrafi) November 5, 2017

The tribute video was posted on Twitter by a fan

Ant, 41, previously praised his wife of 11 years for her "fantastic" support during his recovery. He told the Sun: "I've put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I'm very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she's been amazing – fantastic throughout."

