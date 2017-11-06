Jimmy Fallon's mum Gloria has passed away aged 68 Celebrities were quick to offer their condolences to Jimmy Fallon after his death of his mother

Jimmy Fallon's mum, Gloria, has sadly passed away aged 68. The popular chat show host cancelled Friday's episode of The Tonight Show in order to be by her side. The family spokesperson confirmed the sad news, saying: "Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday. Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Centre in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."

Jimmy's mum passed away on Saturday

The TV network NBC also released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which read: "On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss. Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon's love, kindness and support." Through a spokesperson, Jimmy told the Association Press that he had lost his "biggest fan".

Follow TV hosts were quick to offer their condolences, with Stephen Colbert writing: "Mum is the first audience and the best. Remembering Jimmy Fallon and his family in our prayers today," while Andy Cohen added: "Jimmy's mum was full of energy, fun, a hearty laugh & twinkle in her eye. The apple didn't fall far from the tree. Love to all the Fallons." Stars who had appeared on the show also reached out to the TV presenter. Miley Cyrus wrote: "I'm sad to say my friend Jimmy's mother has passed away... sending him all the love in my heart ... Keep smiling Jimmy. l know it's tough to do when we lose someone we care about, I couldn't (imagine) not having my mama, I am so sorry." Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad added: "I am truly sorry to hear about your mom. Sending you and your family lots of love during this incredibly difficult time."