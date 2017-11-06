Are Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom back together? See sweet new family photo Faryal Makhdoom is pregnant with her second child

It's been a difficult few months for Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom after they announced their decision to divorce. But on Sunday, pregnant Faryal hinted that the couple have reconciled when they posed for a sweet family picture with their three-year-old daughter Lamaisah. Taking to her Instagram page, the 26-year-old revealed when she is due to give birth, telling her followers: "We're going to be doing this all over again #parentslove #5monthstogo." The picture comes three months after Amir and Faryal were embroiled in a bitter Twitter exchange, both confirming they had parted ways. At the time 30-year-old Amir accused fellow boxer Anthony Joshua of having an affair with Faryal, but he later withdrew the claims.

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom reunited over the weekend

Last week, the model opened up about MailOnline where she revealed she wants to raise her little girl to be an "independent and strong" woman who doesn't need a man to rely on. "In life you go through really hard times and realise that you come into this world alone and you leave alone," she shared. "So, I want my daughter to be an independent and strong woman." The expectant mum added: "Women are just as strong as men and we are even stronger because we pop out kids, so that's why God chose us to pop the kids out. We have patience, we are mentally stronger and so sometimes the woman is the King."

The couple have a three-year-old daughter Lamaisah

The professional boxer, from Bolton, married Faryal in 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, it was exclusively covered in HELLO!. Their four-year marriage was then plagued with family feuds and various scandals. One month after the couple announced their split, Faryal admitted she wanted to get back together for the sake of their children. However, Amir insisted their divorce was still go ahead, shutting down the claims they were attempting to give their relationship another go. "Unfortunately it didn't work out between Me and Faryal and we are still going ahead with the divorce. We are in good talking terms," he wrote. "We have to think about our daughter Lamaisah who I will always be there for. I wish Faryal all the very best for the future."