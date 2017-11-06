Celebrities pay tribute to victims of Texas church shooting Celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts on the horrific church shooting in Texas

Celebrities have taken to social media to condemn the horrific shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead, including eight members of the same family, and 20 people injured. According to reports, a lone gunman named Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, started shooting inside the First Baptist Church, and was killed shortly after. Taking to Twitter, Britney Spears wrote: "My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas. My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community." Mark Ruffalo tweeted: "Love to the dear folks and families and friends to those lost in today’s Sutherland Springs shooting. We are all in this together," while Lady Gaga added: "Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I'll pray also for #GunControl."

26 people were killed in the shooting

The Edge of Glory singer was the only celebrity to call for gun laws to change following the tragic event, with author Stephen King tweeting: "How many more have to die before we enact sane gun control laws? Enough with the prayin'. Time to start legislatin'." Sarah Silverman added: "No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together. When a plane crashes, air travel becomes exponentially safer because of the lessons learned. But one mass shooting after another... nothing."

Celebrities have called for gun control

However, Donald Trump has said that the incident wasn't a "guns situation", but was instead linked to mental health. Speaking at a press conference, he said: "We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries. But this isn't a guns situation. Fortunately somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction… This is a mental health problem at the highest level. It's a very, very sad event."