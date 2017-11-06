Chanelle Hayes split from boyfriend just two months after baby's birth Chanelle and Ryan Oates have split after 18 months together

Chanelle Hayes has revealed she has split from her boyfriend Ryan Oates, just two months after the birth of their baby son Frankie. The reality star and PE teacher Ryan had been together for 18 months, and welcomed their first child together on 29 August. But on Sunday, she took to Twitter to claim that Ryan had left her. In one message, she wrote: "When @RyanJOates drops your child off and you basically beg him to sort your family out but he tells you his family & friends have told him he should have left me even sooner than he did! What a lovely bunch of people." When fans reacted and offered their sympathies over the split, the 29-year-old replied: "We've not split up, he has walked out on me. Nothing mutual about it x."

Chanelle and Ryan announced in March that they were expecting a "miracle baby" together after fearing she had been left infertile by her weight gain. Chanelle is also a mother to seven-year-old son Blakely from her previous relationship with footballer Matthew Bates. She gave birth to their baby boy at the end of August, revealing the news in a sweet post on Instagram that read: "Ryan, Blakely and I are absolutely over the moon to announce that the new addition to our little family has arrived safely and in a perfect package." Ryan also shared the news on his Twitter account, writing: "We are so in love with our beautiful little baby boy – Chanelle, you were incredible. What an amazing feeling, he's just perfect!"

Oh my gosh those cheeks 😍😍😍 #Frankie A post shared by Chanelle Hayes (@chanellehayes) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:48am PST

Baby Frankie was born on 29 August

Chanelle had a difficult second pregnancy. She was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum – the same severe morning sickness that the Duchess of Cambridge suffered with. Speaking on This Morning in June, she said: "My hyperemesis has really been wiping me out. I can throw up nearly 40 times a day. I feel so sorry for my partner and my son because I’ve been so absent from their lives. I've been on a drip in hospital numerous times, it's been so awful."