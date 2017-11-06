S Club 7's Paul Cattermole speaks about split from Hannah Spearritt: 'I felt like my world had been crushed' S Club 7 band members Paul Cattermole and Hannah Spearritt dating for five years

Paul Cattermole has opened up about his split from former S Club 7 bandmate Hannah Spearritt, revealing that he believes that she ended their five-year relationship because her agent convinced her she needed an actor boyfriend. In an interview with The Sun, he said: "I very much felt she thought she needed to ­prioritise her career. I'm betting she was told, 'So your current boyfriend is doing music stuff. Well, that's great, but you really need an actor boyfriend'… She was much more impressionable then than she is now so I reckon if an agent told her to ditch me then she might have listened."

The pair dated for five years

The 40-year-old and Hannah dated during their time together in S Club 7 together, but broke up in 2006. Paul has said that he thinks that his career suffered as a result of their relationship ending. He said: "It took me years to get over it and made me go to a really bad place… I remember standing in the living room strongly telling her that she was making a mistake. I said quite clearly, 'I think you love me more than you realise and you'll end up regretting it'. But she didn't listen."

Hannah has called Paul's interview "cringe"

Hannah has since responded to Paul's interview on Twitter, writing: "Cringe. Someone's broke again… Hilarious, never let the truth get in the way of a good story!" Her fans were quick to praise her reaction, with one writing: "I am sorry you have to go through this Han but I love how strong you are and that gives me strength so thank you," while another added: "My inner 7 year old's heart is breaking a little bit though. I worshipped them so hard as a kid haha."