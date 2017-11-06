Serena Williams posts gorgeous photo of baby Alexis Olympia - see it here Serena William has posted a sweet snap of baby Alexis - see it here!

Serena Williams has shared a gorgeous new snap showing her posing with her baby daughter, Alexis Olympia. In the photo, the tennis champion can be seen holding her two-month-old child to her chest while smiling at the camera, while little Alexis appears to be mid-yawn. Serena also posted a picture of her daughter in a towel being held by her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, and captioned the photo: "We love bath time." Her followers were quick to praise the beautiful photos, with one writing: "I was just saying that in this particular picture she looks so much like her daddy. There's another picture of the two of them together as well and she looks so much like him too. At the end of the day what an amazing genetic pool this baby has! And she's beautiful absolutely gorgeous! Can't wait to see her great future!" Another added: "Serena she's beautiful and this pic says it all! Bless your family."

READ: Serena Williams misses baby Alexis on date night – see sweet post

Serena shared a snap of baby daughter Alexis

Serena and Alexis welcomed their baby girl on 1 September. She weighed six pounds, 13 ounces, and Serena shared a beautiful photo of the new arrival on Instagram, writing: "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories." She has since revealed that her daughter's initials are a nod to her win at the Australian Open, tweeting: "Fun fact my daughter's initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me."

GALLERY: Serena Williams is selling her Bel Air mansion for £9million: take a look

Alexis and Serena welcomed baby Alexis in September

Following the arrival of her first child, Serena penned an open letter to her mum, writing: "You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15-year-old and even to this day… Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges – ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had."