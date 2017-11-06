P Diddy has changed his name again – find out what he's called The recording artist has changed his name four times in the past

P Diddy has changed his name for the fifth time. To mark his 48th birthday celebration, the American rapper Sean Diddy Combs has told fans he is changing his name to something more exciting. The Bad Boys for Life singer took to his Instagram account to share the news, writing: "I did it again BREAKING NEWS!!!! MY NEW NAME IS LOVE OR BROTHER LOVE!!! Or NOTHIN! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!"

Speaking in the video, he said: "Hey y'all. I have some very serious serious news. I've been praying on this. I decided that – I know it's risky and I know it's corny to some people – but I decided to change my name again." Explaining that he, himself feels different, the rapper added: "I'm just not who I am before, I'm something different. So my new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy — any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love." He added: "Okay it's my birthday, I feel good. God is the greatest, I give all glory. And I thank my mummy and daddy."

Brother Love shared the post on Instagram

Throughout his career, Brother Love has been known by a number of names. Born in 1969, his original birth name is Sean John Combs. But the artist grew bored of this as he opted for Puff Daddy – the name used when he found fame. The Puffy name was inspired by his childhood habit, as he would always be 'huffing and puffing' when he was angry.

As time went on, he shortened his name to P Diddy in 2001. But this did not stick for long; in 2005, he wanted his name to be shortened again, changing it to Diddy. However, the star felt adventurous and called himself Swag for one week in 2011. This has since led the rapper to now wanting to be known as Brother Love – Love for short.