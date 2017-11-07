Antonio Banderas receives support from daughter Stella at his mother's funeral Ana Banderas' funeral took place on Sunday

Antonio Banderas laid his beloved mother Ana Banderas to rest in an emotional ceremony on Sunday, 5 November. The funeral was held in Malaga, Spain at the Church of San Juan — a parish that Antonio and his mother both attended. The 57-year-old actor was joined at the service by a number of family and friends – including his brother Francisco Javier Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. Also by the Spanish actor's side was his 21-year-old daughter Stella – whom he shares with ex-wife Melanie Griffith. During the heartfelt ceremony, the Mask of Zorro star couldn't hold back his tears as he recalled the values that his parents instilled in him.

Antonio had the support of a number of family and friends, including his daughter Stella Photo: The Grosby Group

The actor also spoke about how he carried all that he had learned from his parents into his role as a father. Antonio announced on Saturday, 4 November, the heartbreaking news that his mother passed away, at the age of 84, in an emotional post via his social media platforms. "At 6 o'clock in the morning, on 4-11-2017, our mother Ana Bandera Gallego has left us forever," he penned in Spanish alongside a black and white photo of Ana.

The Hollywood star added, "She takes not only the affection of her family, but also that of her friends who loved her well and will always remember her. May God have it in the place it deserves."

Antonio's mother Ana passed away at the age of 84 Photo: The Grosby Group

Antonio, whose father passed away in 2008, also took some time to thank his fans for their support. "Many thanks to all for so many expressions of support and affection," the dad-of-one tweeted. "I keep the hugs and send you one on behalf of my whole family."