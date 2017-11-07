James Corden pays tribute to victims of Texas shooting James Corden spoke about the attacks in his opening monologue for the Late, Late Show

James Corden has opened up about the need for gun control in the US in light of the horrific shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead and another 20 injured. The host of the Late, Late Show began Monday's episode by paying tribute to the victims. He said: "I wanted to take a moment to mention the horrifically sad news from Sutherland Springs, Texas, where another mass shooting occurred yesterday. It pains us each time when we sit here and talk about innocent people needlessly slaughtered. We can't imagine the pain and hurt those families and community feels today. Our hearts are with all of you."

Speaking about the number of mass shootings in the US, he continued: "On the way in this morning I heard a statistic. They were saying on the radio that this was the biggest US mass shooting in a place of worship and it amazed me that these shootings are so common in America that we now have a ranking system depending on the location of these tragedies. And what can we say? Nothing. Nothing we didn't say 35 days ago when this happened in Las Vegas. Or the time before that, or the time before that." The father-of-two also spoke about President Trump's speech following the attack, saying: "It was too early to talk gun control before Vegas and now the President says it's too early to talk about gun control after Sutherland Springs - and once again it is too late for the victims."

Speaking about the shooting at a press conference, Donald Trump said: "We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries. But this isn't a guns situation. Fortunately somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction… This is a mental health problem at the highest level. It's a very, very sad event."