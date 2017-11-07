james-reynolds-1

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at wife Blake Lively in Instagram post

Ryan Reynolds captioned the funny photo with "#nofilter"

by Emmy Griffiths

Ryan Reynolds has teased his wife, Blake Lively, by posting a shot of her looking worse for wear while filming her new movie, The Rhythm Section. The Gossip Girl actress looked unrecognisable while wearing purple jogging bottoms, and a large puffer jacket over an oversized red T-shirt. The Deadpool actor shared a snap of his wife, writing: "#nofilter."

Blake was filming in Dublin

Fans were quick to share a giggle over the photo, with one writing: "Haha it's hilarious how much he makes fun of his wife on here," while another added: "My dad walked past her. He didn't know anything about a movie being filmed and he said that a short woman with brown hair and a red coat walked past him with cameras following her." The pair regularly tease each other on social media, and Blake recently posted a photo of her husband almost cut out of a photo with Ryan Gosling, writing: "Happy birthday baby."

Ryan and Blake talked about their marriage

The 41-year-old celebrated Blake's birthday in a similar fashion, and posted a photo of them posing together, with Blake largely cut out of the photo, writing: "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife." The Green Lantern actress has previously opened up about the secret to her happy marriage with Ryan, writing: "In other relationships, if something came up I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, 'Hey, this is what he did – what should I do?' Whereas with him, we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend."

She continued: "I'm like, 'Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?' He does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy." Ryan has also spoken sincerely about his wife, telling Humans of New York: "She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times."

