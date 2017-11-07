Taylor Swift to perform only European show of 2017 at Jingle Bell Ball Taylor Swift will play at the Jingle Bell Ball this December

It has been confirmed that Taylor Swift will play her only European show of 2017 at the London O2 arena for the Jingle Bell Ball in December. The Look What You Made Me Do singer will join stars including Sigala, Niall Horan, The Script and Liam Payne for the highly anticipated annual show.

Taylor will perform at the Ball

Roman Kemp revealed the exciting news that Taylor will be visiting London especially for the Christmas concert, in what will be her first UK show since 2015! Speaking about performing in the show with his former One Direction band mate, Niall Horan, Liam said: "It feels amazing to be part of the Jingle Bell Ball this year. I've done it a lot of times - you could say I'm a regular! I've also got some great new songs so can't wait to get out there and perform." Tickets for the Jingle Bell Ball will be available on 9 October from Capital FM's website at 8am, while Capital VIPs can get pre-sale tickets.

Taylor will perform her first UK show since 2015

Fans of the ten-time Grammy award-winning singer were quick to react to the exciting news, with one writing: "omg Taylor Swift performing at Capital Jingle Bell Ball does anyone know how to get tickets still THIS IS AN EMERGENCY," while another added: "TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING TO LONDON FOR THE JINGLE BELL BALL WHY AM I POOR." Taylor recently made waves with the first single from her new album, Reputation – Look What You Made Me Do. The music video for the popular tune broke records for the biggest debut of any video in YouTube history, and reached 43.2 million views in 24 hours.