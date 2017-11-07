Geri Horner opens up about her children ahead of baby Monty's first Christmas The Spice Girls singer will celebrate her first Christmas with her son Monty

It's coming up to a year since she welcomed her son Monty into the world with husband Christian Horner, so it hardly surprising that Spice Girls star Geri Horner will be pulling out all the stops to make Christmas extra special this year. During an upcoming segment on ITV's This Morning, the 45-year-old gushed about motherhood as she discussed her plans for the festive period. "It's Monty's first Christmas, so it's very exciting. I can't wait," she shared. "We're like everybody else though, we'll be unwrapping presents, stuffing our faces and watching re-runs of Only Fools and Horses. I love getting presents for people. It's such a nice idea to get them right, that's really sweet."

Geri Horner is a proud mother to two children

The doting mum and her husband Christian welcomed their little boy in January. Geri is also the proud mother to 11-year-old daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship. Discussing her preparations to ensure the day runs smoothly, Geri added: "For me it's all about time management. If I have nothing else going on it's really nice to bake and make. But equally I want to be able to do other things. It's about finding balance. I'm still finding my boundaries, my balance about maintaining self-identity but equally wanting to give to my home and my family."

Geri also hinted that her daughter may follow in her famous footsteps. "When it comes to my job, Bluebell has been on tour with me before, when she was very young. She came up on stage. She took the microphone and in the earphones, the next thing I could hear a little voice singing 'Mama'," she explained. "She was only about 18 months old. I don’t know if she’ll want to follow me into showbiz, but it has to be fun and lead by her. I’m not into pushing my aspirations on to her. It’s her journey. I’ll support her and guide her but, for me, the point of the entertainment industry, it should always be joyful."

When asked about any similarities between mother and daughter, Geri replied: "In some ways we are very similar but we're also very different. Bluebell is much more… she's really good at learning lines. In certain ways, I think she’s smarter than me. She's got a good mind on her. I’ve tried to bring her up with confidence, equally with gratitude and manners. I'm very conscious I wanted to bring a child up who was mindful of others. The greatest gift you can give anyone is manners. It doesn't cost anything and it doesn't matter where you are from. I've tried to instil manners and confidence."

