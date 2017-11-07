Amy Williams talks motherhood and her impressive multi-tasking abilities The gold medallist spoke to HELLO! Online at the Winter Olympic Ball

On Wednesday 1 November, Team GB's stars of past and present enjoyed an evening of glitz and glamour at the 2017 Winter Olympic Ball – held at the Victoria & Albert Museum in South Kensington. The star-studded occasion marked 100 days until the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, and was presented by Ben Shepherd and Amy Williams MBE – who shared with HELLO! Online her impressive multi-tasking abilities when it came to getting ready.

The gold medallist, who looked gorgeous in a semi-sheer blue number, revealed that she had actually got her dress sent to her hotel room an hour before she arrived at the ceremony. "I got this dress delivered to my hotel room this afternoon – it's from Lipsy. It was literally about an hour ago, so I've got it on – and it fits and looks good," she said. Of her baby son Oscar, seven months, Amy added: "I've got my little baby in the hotel and I was half feeding him, half getting ready – it's definitely been multi-tasking."

Amy Williams at the Winter Olympic Ball

Guests included freelance skier Rowan Cheshire, who spoke about returning to the Winter Olympics following her fall in 2014 – which left her with panic attacks after she knocked herself unconscious. "I am feeling really good now, it has been a couple of years now since my last Olympics, so I have managed to get all of that recovery and the rehab, so I am feeling stronger now, so I am really excited for the Winter Olympics," she said.

Rowan Cheshire was also in attendance

The ball – which raised money for the British Olympic Association – also saw the curling girls attend, all dressed in co-ordinating sparkly numbers. Evie Muirhead told HELLO! Online: "It is really exciting for us, it is good to get out of our tracksuits and our trainers and put on our dresses and our heels it makes a difference." On training for the Winter Olympics, Lauren Gray revealed: "It's always difficult to try and maintain that top spot, we are just working as hard as we can and we have a few events to go, we got our European Championships coming up, so we are just working hard towards that, just keep building towards the Olympics."

Jenny Jones looked stylish in a Sandro number

Snowboarder Jenny Jones is set to help with the commentary as an Ambassador for Team GB next year, and revealed that she will find her new role a lot more relaxing. "I think I will get to see more events this year and I will be a lot more relaxed so I can, you know, go and cheer everyone on and enjoy it," she said.