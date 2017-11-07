Eamonn Holmes dresses up as Donald Trump - and nails it! Eamonn Holmes has channelled Donald Trump for his new series!

Eamonn Holmes has dressed up as Donald Trump while filming! The This Morning presenter shared a photo of himself on Instagram with bleached blonde hair and fake tan, and wrote: "Filming a new series... Do I suit being a blonde?" His fans were quick to discuss the hilarious snap, with one writing: "No you look like trump, wash that make up off... please," while another added: "Hilarious! You even have a hanky to stop the fake tan going on your shirt."

Eamonn dressed up as Donald Trump

A third person pointed out just how much Eamonn looked like the President of the United States, writing: "Okay first of all, thought this was Trump, second of all Eamonn is my hero." Eamonn is currently supporting his wife, Ruth Langsford, who is competing in Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking about how their relationship has gotten stronger during her time on the show, Ruth told The Sun: "I'm not worried about a curse. If anything, it's been the opposite – Eamonn loves me looking so glamorous. On a Saturday night, before I go into make-up, he'll ask who he's going home with that night. The blonde hair was a very big hit."

Eamonn has regularly shared snaps of his wife w

To keep Ruth & Anton dancing 6225201 Mobiles 09015225201 Landline Or on line 😃😐😀👍 A post shared by Eamonn Holmes (@eamonnholmes) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

ith her dance partner, Anton Du Beke, and recently thanked Anton. He wrote: "However and whenever it ends, I just want to thank @mrantondubeke for looking after Ruth and making her so happy on her #Strictly journey." He also shared a snap of the moment Ruth and Anton took a tumble on Saturday night's episode, writing: "Don't ask me what u r looking at here... But did the curse of #Strictly just strike before my very eyes?" The proud husband has supported Ruth at every show, and shared a snap of her magazine cover, writing: "In other words... I treat her like a Queen and spoil her rotten."