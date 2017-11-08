Shakira forced to postpone 'El Dorado World Tour' - find out why The singer was scheduled to start on 8 November

Shakira announced on Tuesday that she has to postpone the start of her El Dorado World Tour. The Hips Don't Lie singer revealed that her first show originally set for 8 November in Koln, Germany will no longer go on as planned due to a medical issue. On her Instagram, the 40-year-old released a statement that read: "During these last few days of rehearsals, I have unfortunately strained my vocal cords and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing. I'm devastated to have to miss our first show on November 8 in Koln."

Shakira has announced that she is postponing her El Dorado World Tour due to a medical issue Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The mother-of-two continued: "I love my German fans so much and was really looking forward to sharing my first show with you. As much as it pains me, I know I need to heed the advice of my doctors and recover so I can give you all everything I've got once I'm on the road and not risk any further injury." Gerard Piqué's love told her fans that she is working collectively with Live Nation to arrange a time to travel back to the country.

RELATED: Shakira and Gerard Pique clear up split rumours with video

The Chantaje singer also noted that she is working on getting better so that she can kick off her tour on 10 November in Paris once she gets the "green light" from her doctors. "Thanks as always from the bottom of my heart for all of the support and love you’ve shown me heading into this tour," she wrote. "I hope I make it worth the wait and see you all very soon!"

The tour was set to kick off on 8 November in Germany Photo: John Parra/Getty Images

Shakira announced in June that she was going to make the world move with her first tour in six years. The Deja Vu singer is set to travel across the globe, making stops in Europe, before heading to the United States and hitting Miami, New York and Los Angeles, and then wrapping the tour up in Latin America. "Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world," the Me Enamore singer said in a statement at the time. "I can't wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine."