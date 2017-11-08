Rio Ferdinand celebrates 39th birthday with Kate Wright and his kids: See heartwarming snap Rio Ferdinand turned 39 on Tuesday

Rio Ferdinand made sure he celebrated his 39th birthday with his loved ones. The retired footballer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share a sweet photo of his girlfriend Kate Wright and his three children, who surprised him with colourful balloons and various presents, including a large birthday cake. "Morning presents and cake.... this lot setting birthday morning standards," wrote Rio. The snap sees the proud father surrounded by his kids Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and six-year-old Tia as they sat down for a special birthday breakfast together.

The night before, Rio toasted his birthday with former TOWIE star Kate and their friends at a London venue. He shared an image showing him wrapping his arm around Kate - both in fancy dress. "Wicked birthday vibes with this one," he said. Last month, Rio and Kate took the children to Dubai for a relaxing autumn break. The lovebirds, who went public with their romance earlier this year, took to their respective social media pages to share pictures, including one of Kate walking hand-in-hand with Rio's kids. The picture was simply captioned: "Out for dinner #Familytime ❤."

Rio and Kate have been dating for almost a year, and went public with their romance at the start of 2017. TV star Kate recently announced she was stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her relationship with the retired footballer and his three kids. "I'm taking a step back from the public eye," she told The Sun. "I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE. My priority right now is Rio and the family." Rio lost his wife Rebecca in 2015 following a short battle with cancer, leaving him as the primary carer for his young family.