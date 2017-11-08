WATCH: David Beckham surprises young Pride of Britain award winner in tear-jerking video See the sweet moment Pride of Britain award winner Moin Younis met David Beckham

David Beckham surprised a young Pride of Britain award winner – Moin Younis – to tell him he had won the award and to give him an invite to the prestigious event. In the heartwarming video, Mo chats to David on the phone before the retired footballer pretends he has lost signal, and comes into the same room as Mo to surprise him.

Mo's eyes filled with tears when he saw the dad-of-four, saying: "Oh my gosh man! I don't know what to say man." David told the teen: "I've heard so much about you Mo. You're an amazing person that does so much for so many different people and everything you have to go through and are going through, but you care about so many other people, you care about being, I've heard, an ambassador for the Acorn Children's Hospice, which is incredible… The reason I'm here today is to surprise you with the news that you've won a Pride of Britain award."

Mo also met Prince William

Moin, who was given a Pride of Britain award for his charity work, said: "Oh gosh that's amazing I can't believe it. This is the best day of my whole life. Growing up and watching you has just been amazing. I can't get my hair as good as you." Speaking about his reaction, he said: "I was that lost for words that I saw his hair and went onto hair topics!" Fans were quick to react to the video, including The Only Way is Essex cast member Amber Dowding, who tweeted: "Omg I love him!!! MO you are just the sweetest cutest bravest young man... just wanna give him a cuddle. What an inspiration," while another person added: "The absolute highlight of the show for me - brilliant - what a fantastic person - much love to Mo and his parents."