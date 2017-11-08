WATCH: Strictly judges react to Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke's fall Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood didn't look amused at the pair's fall!

Strictly Come Dancing's Twitter account has shared a clip of the judges' reactions when Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke took a tumble while finishing their Paso Doble on Saturday night. Alongside the video, Strictly's Twitter caption read: "When Ruth and Anton fell. Our Judges' reactions were priceless. @CraigRevHorwood @DarceyOfficial @ShirleyBallas @BrunoTonioli #Strictly."

In the video, Shirley Ballas covered her hands over her face in shock after watching them fall, while Bruno Tonioli stood up in his seat while laughing hysterical. Meanwhile, Darcey Bussell hit her hands on the table in reaction to the gaff, while Craig Revel Horwood kept his cool, looking unamused at the couple's antics. People were quick to comment on the funny video, with one writing: "Well I absolutely loved it. Love @RuthieeL & @TheAntonDuBeke and I for one am pleased they are still in because at least Ruth is trying her best and that's what this show is about! Entertainment!" Another added: "I thought it was hilarious and Ruth quite spontaneous with her reaction."

Ruth and Anton took a tumble

Ruth explained what happened on Loose Women, telling her fellow panellists: "It's because I was his cape and he covered me over his leg at the end so when we fell I just wanted to get up and cover him." Ruth's husband, Eamonn Holmes, was watching in the audience and was quick to joke about the fall. Posting a snap of the pair lying on the dancefloor together, he wrote: "The Strictly curse before my very eyes!"

Speaking about lying on top of Anton on It Takes Two, Ruth added: "Just in case anybody thought that we put that in on purpose for comedy, we hadn't. It was an absolute fall backwards… It was a comedy moment. I was trying to rescue the awkwardness because people might have been feeling awkward. I thought, let's just have a comedy moment, I'll just climb on top of you."