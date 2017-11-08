Doting father David Beckham reveals concern over son Brooklyn's move to New York Brooklyn Beckham recently moved to New York to study photography

Just like any other parent, David Beckham has revealed he is "worried" now that his eldest son Brooklyn has left home. Speaking at the Kent & Curwen's menswear flagship store in London's Covent Garden on Tuesday, the retired footballer admitted he's adjusting to life at home without the teenager, who recently relocated to New York to study at university. He told Evening Standard: "When you have children - young children and older children going to university in America - you are of course concerned and worried." When asked about the current political climate, David confessed he was concerned about the impact it will have on his children's lives. "What are their lives going to be like? That's my main concern," he said.

David Beckham is worried about his son Brooklyn's move to NYC

STORY: Brooklyn Beckham is feeling homesick and missing his family

Brooklyn, 18, is studying photography at Parsons School of Design. He left the family home in London in August, and his mum Victoria has been very open about missing her firstborn. Appearing on make-up channel Pixiwoo in September, the fashion designer shared: "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying. I miss him so much, so much." It seems the budding photographer is also missing his family, as he often takes to Instagram to posts photos of his famous parents and siblings.

Loading the player...

STORY: Victoria Beckham reveals she misses son Brooklyn after he left home for uni

Over the weekend, Brooklyn shared a sweet video of his little sister colouring. In the caption, he simply wrote: "Missing this one so much ❤." Just a month into his studies, Brooklyn, told his social media followers that he was feeling a little homesick. The university student received a collection of photographs of Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper, which he posted on Instagram to share with his fans. Each sibling had written a message underneath their photo. Romeo's read: "Miss you bust," Cruz's said: "I LOVE YOU LOTS," and Harper's simply read: "I miss you Brooklyn." Brooklyn had lined up the photos to take a picture of the sweet gesture, captioning it: "I miss you guys so much."