Simon Cowell was scared he broke his neck after fall Simon Cowell has opened up about his fall down the stairs

Simon Cowell has admitted that he was afraid he had broken his neck after falling down the stairs in his London home. The X Factor judge told The Sun: "I was lying on my back thinking, 'I hope I haven't broken my neck.' But the NHS staff were the most amazing people I've ever met, genuinely. Fortunately it was all fine."

Simon opened up about his fall

He also admitted that he was worried that his young son, Eric, would see him, adding: "[Eric] probably would have told me off, and I didn't want to worry him. He's only three… It does make you realise what's truly important in life." The music mogul previously revealed that his low blood pressure was to blame for his fall, explaining: "I'd gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy. Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs."

Simon admitted he was worried Eric would find him

Speaking to reporters when returning home from the hospital, he said: "I fainted and fell down the stairs. I've got a bit of concussion. I feel better now." Simon is currently starring in the new series of The X Factor, where he is mentoring the Groups category. He had to miss the first live show due to his fall, and host Dermot O'Leary told the audience, "Sadly Simon is still not well enough to be here" before Alesha Dixon stepped in as a guest judge, saying: "I was chilling out on the couch with my daughter and I got the call. Simon and I share the same birthday but we are very different… I need to be here for them [the contestants]. I genuinely hope you are ok, Simon. I won't be as nasty!"