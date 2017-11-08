Zoe Ball looks unrecognisable in throwback photo with dad Johnny Ball The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter shared the image with fans on Instagram

Zoe Ball delighted fans this week after posting a throwback photo from her childhood on Instagram. The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter, who is the daughter of TV veteran Johnny Ball, shared a cute picture of the pair doing DIY together. In the image, Zoe looked unrecognisbale with short brunette hair, and was kitted out in a black polo top and tartan skirt. Johnny, meanwhile, was dressed in a blue jumper and red joggers, looking hard at work in the action-shot.

The image – which was captioned: "DIY with my Daddly special hair always such a looker," - went down a treat with Zoe's famous followers. TV chef Jamie Oliver commented on the snap writing: "Bless great pic dad's a legend." Loose Women anchor Ruth Langsford, meanwhile, was quick to comment on Zoe's haircut. "I had that exact hair Zoe! Such special memories."

Zoe Ball with her famous dad Johnny Ball

Zoe is close to her family, and last week had viewers in hysterics after she received a phone call from her son Woody, live on air. The Strictly: It Takes Two host was seen retrieving her vibrating phone from behind a cushion, exclaiming: "Someone's ringing me, I'm so sorry!" She then added: "It's my son! Let me just turn my phone off…"

Zoe and Johnny are extremely close

It wasn't just Aston, Janette and the It Takes Two crew tickled by the moment, fans were quick to discuss the funny incident over on Twitter. "Funniest moment on #ItTakesTwo when @ZoeTheBall's son rings his mum while she's at work," one viewer wrote. A second added: "@ZoeTheBall #ItTakesTwo Zoe u r amazing… funny…cracked up when Woody called u on prog 2nite! U r inspiration for overcoming bad times." A third remarked: "@ZoeTheBall loved your son ringing you in the middle of ITT when he must have known where you were!"

Zoe shares Woody, 16, and daughter Nelly, seven, with her ex-husband Norman Cook. The pair separated in September 2016, but have remained on very good terms.