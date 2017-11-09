Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston officially doing TV show together Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are co-starring in a new show!

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will reunite on TV for the first time in 18 years! The pair, who were onscreen sisters in Friends, are due to star in a new TV show where they both play journalists at a breakfast show. Reese shared a snap of herself with Jennifer on Instagram to confirm the exciting news, writing: "So excited to be reunited with this one-of-a-kind lady #JenAniston as we make our TV show for @apple. Can't wait for y'all to see it! #FunThingsToCome #StayTuned #Apple."

READ: Reese Witherspoon opens up about sexual assault aged just 16

The show will have ten episodes, and the official synopsis has revealed that the show will be an "inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual." The Legally Blonde star's new project comes shortly after the success the HBO show Big Little Lies, in which Reese starred with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz.

Reese was a guest star on Friends

Speaking about the possibility of a second series of the popular drama on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Reese said: "We hope so. I mean, I feel like it's - Nicole and I produced as well, so we've been talking to the writer, Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about just new ideas of what these characters could do." She added: "But it seems like people just love the characters, so hopefully we can go on."

READ: Reese Witherspoon marks son Deacon's birthday in the sweetest way

Reese and Jennifer are reuniting for a new show

Speaking about making the show with Reese, Nicole told W magazine: "That was the great thing about reading something like Big Little Lies and going, 'We can get this made.' And I have to say for [Reese Witherspoon] and I to have taken that from nothing and all the way to here, we both said, 'We weren't getting the opportunities of great roles.' I mean, sometimes every now and then, but I think now, particularly for women, we're in a position where if it's not happening, you've got to make it happen for you. You've got to make opportunities for yourself and your friends."