It's been 20 years since The Corrs burst onto the music scene with their incredibly-successful debut album Talk on Corners - but sisters Caroline and Andrea Corr don’t appear to have aged in that time! The siblings stunned viewers when they made an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, looking almost exactly the same as they did two decades ago. Sharon, 47, and 43-year-old Andrea – named 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' by American Vogue in 1998 – were in high spirits as they joined hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard to talk about the brand new record, Jupiter Calling. Fans rushed to comment on their age-defying appearance, with one writing: "Do The Corrs even age? Tell me your secrets please!" A second remarked: "Those sisters are still a vision of beauty."

Andrea and Caroline Corr caused a stir with their appearance on Good Morning Britain

The Corrs are an Irish band consisting of Corr siblings Andrea (lead vocals), Sharon (violin), Caroline (drums) and brother Jim (guitar and piano). Andrea has been married to Brett Desmond – a hedge-fund manager and son of billionaire Dermot Desmond – since August 2009, and together the couple share two children; daughter Jean, born in April 2012 and son Breet Jr, born January 2014. Sharon, meanwhile, is married to Belfast barrister Robert Bonnar, and they too have two children – son Cal, who was born in March 2006, and daughter Flori, born in July 2007.

The Corrs pictured together in 1998

In a recent interview with the Independent, the sisters spoke about the difficulties of working in such close proximity. "We've got better over the years," Caroline said. "I think there's a mental shift that happens that makes you realise the arguments can help you get where you need to be. If you're thinking of disagreements of being entirely negative, that can bring you down. In anything, there's always differing opinion. It's probably just a bit more difficult for us because we are family."

"There is an awful lot of history there," Andrea added. "There's what I say to you and what you understand.... I can only be responsible for what I say to you, and not for how you understand it. There's a minefield that you have to tread carefully around."

