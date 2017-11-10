Celine Dion rocks out to Steve Aoki's remix of 'My Heart Will Go On' The video showing the singer dancing has gone viral

She's a dancing queen! Celine Dion continued her year of unexpected collaborations and unforgettable style moments when she joined Steve Aoki on stage in Las Vegas. The GRAMMY winner performed alongside the DJ and music producer at Hakkasan Group’s Benefit Concert inside OMNIA nightclub at Caesars Palace.

Celine, 49, thrilled the crowd by standing on the DJ booth in a glittering, silver jumpsuit to perform a stirring rendition of My Heart Will Go On. But before the beloved ballad from 1997's Titanic was through, Steve transformed it into a club anthem. That's when Celine was free to show off her moves. When she wasn't jumping to the beat or encouraging the DJ to dance with her, Celine saluted the crowd.

Together with her fellow performers and guests, Celine helped raise more than $1,000,000 for the Las Vegas Victims Fund via the Direct Impact Fund. The donations will benefit those affected by last month's shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

The singer rocked out to a remix of her hit ballad My Heart Will Go On. Photo: © Denise Truscello

Last month, a visibly emotional Celine returned to the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her first show after the tragedy, telling her fans that she wanted to "show love and support for those who are affected." The star – who is the proud mom to sons René-Charles, 16, and seven-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy – continued, "We are going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss."

Celine and her family have called Las Vegas home since 2003, when her late manager and husband, René Angelil, encouraged her to start her first residency at Caesars Palace. Since then, the Encore un Soir singer has performed more than 1,000 shows there, and seen a lengthy list of stars (including Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears and Mariah Carey) follow her lead.