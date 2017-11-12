Loading the player...

Exclusive: Shirley Ballas talks dancing dramas and dating The Strictly Come Dancing has spoken exclusively to HELLO!

She is the Queen of the ballroom whose role as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing has been a big hit. And Shirley Ballas says she fitted right into the judging panel. In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine Shirley, 57, says: "It's my job to slot into the panel but I didn't have to try to too hard because it just kind of clicked. It's a laugh a minute, actually." She continues: "I have known Bruno for 11 years and I love him to bits. Craig is a big soft pussycat and Darcey is very mothering and very sweet."

But despite her age-defying dancer's body, Shirley reveals that she has never been happy with how she looks. "I am self-critical and always have been. There was some bullying going on in my industry, which I felt particularly when I was growing up and as I got older. But over the past two years I have got my head into a good space and now just want to be a good role model for people and show that eating well and getting plenty of rest is what you need to do."

In the interview, twice-married Shirley admits that she would like to find love again and has tried online dating, with a brief spell on match.com. Currently 'completely' single after her last relationship ended two-and-a-half years ago, she said: "If I was in a relationship again it would have to be with somebody that really cared about me, who was kind, caring and loving."

Liverpool-born Shirley also talks about how she has overcome the initial criticism she faced when joining the hit BBC 1show. "I haven’t tried to change," she says. "There are always some people that like what you do and there's always going to be some who don’t like what you do. But maybe I have learnt to take those technical points and put them in layman’s terms."

For the full interview pick up a copy of the latest magazine, out Monday or subscribe and make sure you don't ever miss a thing!