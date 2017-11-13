Michael Buble returning to UK after son Noah's cancer diagnosis The Canadian star will headline at the British Summer Time Hyde Park

Michael Bublé is set to make his return back to the UK after he had to cancel all performances last year due to his son becoming critically ill. Michael, 42, was set to host this year's Brit Awards but unfortunately had to pull out after his son was diagnosed with liver cancer last November. British fans will be excited to know that the Canadian super star will be headlining at the British Summer Time Hyde Park next July. This will be his first big gig since the devastating news broke about his son Noah, and for the time being, his only UK gig in 2018.

Thankfully, things seem to be going in the right direction as four-year-old Noah is responding well to treatment which means Michael can get back to business and start his touring again. A music insider revealed: "This is a sure-fire sign Michael's big return is happening. He's not going to play hundreds of gigs, he'll ease himself back into it."

Michael Bublé pictured with his wife Luisana and their two children

The Haven't Met You Yet singer is glad to get things rolling again and could not contain his excitement when announcing his return to the UK. "I can't wait to come over to see my fans in London and play BST Hyde Park for my largest ever UK show! You guys have been patient and I can't thank you enough for all your support," he said. "And for those of you that haven't seen me live, well… I just haven't met you yet!"

The Canadian singer will headline British Summer Time Hyde Park next July

RELATED: Michael Bublé and wife Luisana celebrate son Noah's fourth birthday in style!

The music festive has promised two fun-filled weekends of events and activities. These festival days will be jam-packed with entertainment and food outlets and not to mention big performances from some of the best in the business. As well as Michael being confirmed to perform, other huge acts including Roger Waters which will be performing on 6 July and Bruno Mars who will perform on Saturday 14 July.