Are the Spice Girls set to reunite in 2018? Friendship never ends! The Spice Girls are set to reunite in 2018

The Spice Girls are set to return in 2018, according the reports! The five band members, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Mel Brown, Geri Horner and Mel Chisholm, are allegedly all ready to take part in the reunion. A source told The Sun: "The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion. As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls. And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion."

The band may be reuniting in 2018

However, a representative for Victoria told the Daily Mail: "Victoria has said many times, she loved her time in the Spice Girls and continues to be full of affection for the girls and the happy memories they created together, however her future focus is her family and fashion brand." Mel has previously opened up about the girls getting back together on The Night Show. "It's not really doing the band justice to go out as a four piece," she explained. "Whoever's missing, it doesn't matter. I think for me Spice girls is like a jigsaw puzzle. It's different to other bands. Look at Take That - they're going out as a three piece and they're brilliant. I love the boys! But with the Spice Girls, everything about us was the individuality and what that created together."

The group went on hiatus in 2000

Geri addressed originally leaving the band back in 1998. After a fan tweeted: "19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour." Geri, responded, writing: "I'm sorry about that… Everything works out in the end, that's what my mum says!"