Doting mother Victoria Beckham shares sweet picture of Harper and Cruz The Beckhams are gearing for the winter season

There's no denying the close bond the Beckham children share is a strong one. And to prove this sentiment, Victoria Beckham posted a sweet picture of her daughter Harper sharing a hug with her older brother Cruz in front of a glaring fire on Sunday. The proud mother captioned the cute photo: "@cruzbeckham Such a good big brother x They love each other so much!! 💕 kisses on a cold Sunday in London x VB."

Victoria Beckham posted a candid picture of Harper and Cruz over the weekend

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares cute video of daughter Harper singing

Fans rushed to post comments on the adorable snap, with one writing: "Priceless, a blessing, hold on to that. I have been blessed myself to have my siblings be truly close all my life. It's a gift. One must take care of those who love us.....always." Another said: "Best love, so precious!" A third post read: "That's what happens when you are being good parents... blessings!" One follower remarked: "Adorable. Such a precious bond to cherish in adulthood!" Another noted: "Wish my two were a bit more like that."

Earmuffs ✔️ wrapped up warm and ready to go!!Kisses 💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:03am PST

STORY: Victoria Beckham's sons Romeo and Cruz copy her 'high leg pose'

Fashion designer Victoria regularly shares photos and videos of her children, and on Monday the doting mum uploaded another sweet picture of her little girl, six, all dressed up in her winter coat and ready for school. "Earmuffs ✔ wrapped up warm and ready to go!!Kisses," she wrote. It seems Victoria is treasuring these precious moments as she recently admitted that she has "cried buckets" since her oldest child, Brooklyn, has flown the nest to study photography in New York.

Loading the player...

READ: Brooklyn Beckham is feeling homesick and missing his family

"I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying," she said on make-up channel Pixiwoo in September. "I miss him so much, so much." Victoria, who is married to football star David Beckham, went on to reveal that she has been visiting Brooklyn, where he attends Parsons School of Design. When asked about Harper starting school, the former Spice Girls star explained: "I think it's great, we're blessed to have children, it's a good thing, if you're sad your baby's going off to school, you're a good mum."