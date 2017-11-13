Frankie Bridge reveals what she is getting husband Wayne for Christmas The singer revealed she and her husband are 'hard to buy for'

The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has revealed she is all set for Christmas, and has already got her husband Wayne's Christmas present all wrapped up. The 28-year-old, looking gorgeous in a black skirt and pink jumper, helped launch the Disney Stores' 'Gift Magic' Christmas campaign on Sunday, and it was there that the mother-of-two spoke about her plans for the perfect family Christmas this year. "We are spending Christmas with all the family. Both mine and Wayne's come together for a big feast," she said. "I love the whole festive season to be as busy as possible with loads of yummy food and lots of Christmas songs! I start playing them as soon as Halloween is over!"

The mum to four-year-old Parker and Carter, aged two, revealed what she will be buying her loved one for Christmas. "Wayne and I love buying pressies for each other but we're both so hard to buy for," she said. "We actually like buying 'experiences' for each other. Wayne loves snowboarding. I'll treat him to a new board or a weekend away (with hopefully lots of snow!)"

Looking forward to the New Year, Frankie revealed that she will be making an important resolution this time round. "I don't normally make New Year's resolutions because I never stick to them." She continued: "I think in 2018 I'm finally going to learn how to cook!"

The singer seemed to be in great spirits at the launch after having quite a scare days before when her four-year-old son fell ill. The mum shared a photograph of herself and son Parker cuddling, posting an emotional message about the frightening episode. Frankie revealed that little Parker was unwell with the illness Croup, resulting in the star missing the ITV Gala to stay home to care for her son. Croup is a childhood condition that affects the windpipe and airways to the lungs, causing a barking cough and sometimes breathing difficulties.

Frankie, who is married to footballer Wayne Bridge, told her Instagram followers at the time: "The face of a proud emotionally drained Mum who’s child has been really poorly and scared her half to death and a child who is the prime example of how well and quickly they bounce back... this little man is so full of love and this surprise hug felt more amazing than he will ever know... not sure who was looking after who...? 💙 No itv gala for this mumma tonight... all home now so cuddles and Christmas movies are the order of the day... #family#love #son #mum #nhs Croup is not our friend..."