Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid could not be more loved up! The A-list couple are celebrating their second anniversary together, with the model taking to her Instagram page to tell the world just how much the British singer means to her. The pair were seen sharing a passionate smooch, whilst sipping on strawberry cocktails - the Instagram story was simply captioned: '2 yrs w my favourite human!' [sic] The lovebirds first started dating when former One Direction star Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015.

Earlier this month, Zayn heaped praise on his beautiful American girlfriend as he gave a rare insight into their relationship. "She helps organize my schedule around seeing her," he told Billboard. "She's in the studio quite a lot. She likes to cook for me and stuff - when I'm here late, she'll come down and bring me food. She's cool." In a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, Gigi revealed her ideal date night with the Pillowtalk hitmaker. She explained: "When I'm in LA I mostly stay in because it's my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking. We like late night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up."

In July, the couple joined forces when they became the third couple to appear on the cover of Vogue in an androgynous-style shoot, which was shot by Inez & Vinoodh. Just a few months prior, Gigi went behind the lens to shoot her boyfriend and model Adwoa Aboah for the SS17 Versus Versace campaign. Zayn, 24, previously said it was "extra special" to have been photographed for the campaign by his girlfriend. "It was sick to work with Versus. Dontella is a G. It was extra special that Gigi shot the campaign," he said in a statement.