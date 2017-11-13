Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare photo of twins Tabitha and Marion The SATC shared a new picture on Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker has been enjoying some family time in the build up to the Christmas holidays. The Hollywood glamour star has been spending some quality time with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their seven-year-old twin daughters, and captured the sweet moment on her phone. The Sex and The City star took to Instagram to share the sweet photograph, which showed her twins, Tabitha and Marion, walking ahead of her. She wrote: "A walk home. Post family date night. Cold and warm. X, sj."

Sarah Jessica's followers were quick to react to the adorable post, with one writing: "The kids are so big I can't believe it." Another commented: "Family moments are the most beautiful". A third added: "This I love. Family date night. U rock lady."

The loving mother, 52, recently celebrated her son James Willkie's 15th birthday. She took to Instagram to devote her love to her boy on his special day, writing: "Happy birthday My first born My only son 15 years old Gosh, I thought I knew what love was back then. I hadn't a clue. X, Mama."

The star has recently been busy pushing for a Sex and the City sequel. The exciting news broke when Kim Cattrall allegedly claimed she wanted nothing to do with the film. An insider told HollywoodLife.com at the time: "The drama that has occurred with the film's status has left Sarah very upset because she really wanted to make the movie, and if she gets her way, she will still do the film and will leave Kim out of it." The insider added: "She's looking for the right story and would like to actually start filming it next year without the Samantha Jones character."

SJP was the first to confirm the news about a failed attempt of uniting all the actresses for SATC 3. "It's over, we're not doing it, I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story" she said.