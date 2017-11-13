Ferne McCann's ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins found guilty over acid attack The former TOWIE star welcomed her baby on Thursday 2 November

Ferne McCann's ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins has been found guilty of carrying out an acid attack in a London nightclub earlier this year. The 25-year-old of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, admitted throwing the liquid, but claimed he thought it was a date rape drug. CCTV footage played at Wood Green Crown Court appeared to show Arthur spraying the acid into a group of revellers, while his friend Andre Phoenix held his arm. The attack took place at Mangle E8 in Dalston over Easter weekend.

Ferne's ex-boyfriend was charged with five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm against 14 people. His friend Andre, who was accused of helping him, was found not guilty; the 21-year-old was acquitted of four counts of grievous bodily harm and two of actual bodily harm.

Ferne and Arthur split shortly after the acid attack

The verdict comes just days after Ferne welcomed her first child – a baby daughter named Sunday – on Thursday 2 November. Ferne broke up with Arthur shortly after the acid attack. The former TOWIE star has been staying strong and focused on her pregnancy, and now motherhood, since the incident. She has been sharing photos of her little one, announcing her daughter's safe arrival on Instagram. "Welcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early. I'm so in love and bursting with pride. It's a girl," the new mum wrote.

The former TOWIE star welcomed her daughter in early November

A few days later, Ferne, 27, shared a particularly sweet photo showing her cradling her newborn. "I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name... meet Sunday," she wrote. Ferne is now set to star in her own TV show, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, which will follow her journey from pregnancy to giving birth.