Patrick J. Adams is leaving Suits Meghan Markle, who plays Rachel Zane, is also leaving the hit show

In some sad news for the Suits fandom, HELLO! has learned that Patrick J. Adams will bow out of the series after the show's current seventh season. This news follows speculation that Meghan Markle, who plays his on-screen love Rachel Zane, is also leaving. A source told HELLO! that while USA Network has yet to confirm an eighth season, numerous cast members have signed on and are "excited to continue the Suits storyline," before adding that Patrick's decision to leave was fuelled by his desire to "pursue his other passions."

The Canadian actor made his debut in the series back in 2011 as a fresh-faced uber-intelligent college dropout who slipped his way through the cracks to become an unlicensed lawyer. Over the years, Patrick went from a primary cast member to an executive producer to a director, even working behind the camera on the show's milestone 100th episode earlier this year.

While Patrick has enjoyed filming Suits in his hometown, he has been living bi-coastal with his LA-based wife, actress Troian Bellisario. The two tied the knot last December in a romantic three-day wedding celebration in Goleta, Calif. They later shared exclusive pictures of the celebration with HELLO! Canada.

In other Suits news, the show's cast and crew descended on the King Edward Hotel in downtown Toronto on Saturday, 11 November, evening to film a formal affair. And given that the series' creator Aaron Korsh previously promised fans a wedding, all signs point to Rachel and Mike fans finally getting to see the pair say 'I Do'.

Onlookers told HELLO! that the hotel was abuzz with extras dressed to the nines and filming took place in the newly-renovated Crystal Ballroom on the 17th floor. The 5000 square foot room has hosted high-profile dignitaries, from prime ministers to Prince Harry's father, the Prince of Wales.