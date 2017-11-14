Olly Murs and Melanie Sykes have been 'secretly dating' for a year The couple are said to have bonded over their love of fitness

It looks like Olly Murs has a new lady in his life! The new Voice coach has reportedly been in a secret romance with Melanie Sykes for the past year. Olly, 33, and Melanie, 47, are said to have initially bonded over their love of fitness, with a source revealing that they were introduced by a mutual friend. "They were bonding over her fitness programme. He was a fan of her gym selfies and thought that she had an amazing body," the insider revealed, adding that the couple "have both been determined for nobody to find out. It's been a bit off and on, and there's a real physical attraction between them". HELLO! Online has contacted Olly's representative for comment.

Back in April, Mel shared a photo on Instagram showing her posing with Olly backstage, writing alongside: "Not much can get me out on a Saturday night, but this guy has!" She also publicly praised the pop star in December last year, sharing a photo of Olly's track Flaws and writing: "Love this track @ollymurs you sound like an angel makes me want to cry x." He replied with a kiss emoji, adding: "Awwww thanks babe."

It is thought to be Olly's first serious romance since he split from long-term girlfriend Francesca Thomas at the end of 2015. Melanie, meanwhile, shares two children – Roman, 15, and Valentino, 12 – from her first marriage to actor Daniel Caltagirone. The former couple were married in 2001, but announced their separation in 2008 and were divorced the following year. She went on to marry Jack Cockings – 16 years her junior - in May 2013, but after less than 12 months of marriage, she filed for divorce.

"The divorce was the easy bit," Melanie later told Fabulous magazine. "The hard bit was being married to the wrong person. It's always difficult to break up with somebody, but it's been for the best and I knew it at the time, and that's why we're not together."

