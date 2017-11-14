Joe Jackson shares very rare photo of grandson Blanket The 15-year-old was Michael Jackson's youngest child

Joe Jackson has shared a rare photo of his teenage grandson Blanket, the 15-year-old son of late singer Michael Jackson, who now goes by the name B.G. or Bigi. In a video posted on his Twitter account, 89-year-old Joe sent a heartfelt but confusing message to the teenager, beginning: "Hello, Blanket! This is Joe Jackson. Your health is… I don't know what, you're like your father. Now I understand why your father got you to wear masks all the time, newspapers were bothering him so much, he tried to disguise you as much as possible. I want you to stay healthy and stay off those bikes. Don't ride. Tell your brothers I said hello. Stay clean and healthy." Joe continued: "And see a lot of movies if you can, good movies. Be like me, be tough but be tough in a good way and you'll live a long time. Above all, I love you all. Take care man, you be good. I'll see you next time I come to LA, OK?. Adios."

It seems Joe might have gotten confused in his video message; not only does he refer to his grandson by his old name, he also suggests he has more than one brother – Michael only had three children in total; Prince Michael, 20, Paris, 19 and Bigi. And it was Prince, not Bigi, who was recently injured in a motorcycle accident in LA earlier this month, with his rep telling E! News that the youngster had suffered "some injuries" but has since made a full recovery.

To my grandson Blanket. A personal video message from me. Love you. #blanketjackson #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/aNtptnlAn1 — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) 13 November 2017

Bigi has only been seen on a handful of occasions since his father's death in 2009. In an interview on the Today show in late October, Prince opened up about his special relationship with his siblings, referring to his brother by his new name. "Me and my siblings get along really well - especially my sister," he shared. "She's grown so much and she's been able to really step up. I don't really see myself as her older brother. We're equal partners when it comes down to it. B.G. is just so mature for his age. It's a pretty strong bond."