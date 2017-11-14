Ant McPartlin's wife Lisa Armstrong rubbishes marriage break-up rumours: 'I'm not estranged' Ant McPartlin's wife has dispelled rumours of a split

Lisa Armstrong has hit back at reports suggesting her marriage to I'm A Celebrity presenter Ant McPartlin is "on the rocks" following his stint in rehab. The Strictly make-up artist, who has been with Ant for 23 years, took to Twitter to quash the rumours, claiming she was not "estranged" from her TV star husband. In a string of hashtag, Lisa wrote: "#writewhatyouwant #haventbeentoOzfor10years #ihaveajob #allaloadofmadeups*** #imnotestrangedthank-you #asyouwere." Her partner checked himself into rehab back in June after becoming addicted to painkillers following surgery on his knee. On Monday, he arrived in Australia with his on-screen partner Declan Donnelly, ahead of the start of the new series of I'm A Celebrity.

STORY: Ant McPartlin 'excited' to be reunited with Declan Donnelly on I'm A Celebrity

Lisa has hit back at reports

Ant and Lisa have been plagued by rumours their romance is in trouble in recent weeks. But speaking shortly after his stint in rehab, Ant, 41, praised his wife of 11 years for her "fantastic" support during his recovery. He told the Sun: "I've put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I'm very sorry about the effect it has on partners."

GALLERY: I'm a Celebrity contestants arrive in Australia

He added: This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she's been amazing - fantastic throughout." Earlier this month, Lisa shared a sweet video of some of the couple's sweetest moments. She retweeted a fan's montage clip showing cute on-camera highlights between her and Ant, which has been set to the song Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran. The three-minute video includes pictures of Ant and Lisa on their 2006 wedding day, and other images from the early days of their romance.