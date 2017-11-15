WATCH: Pink and James Corden harmonise on Carpool Karaoke Pink joined James Corden on Carpool Karaoke! Watch the video here

Pink was the latest star to join James Corden in the hugely popular Carpool Karaoke segment of the Late, Late Show. The pair sounded amazing together as they harmonised to What About Us, and James cracked up after Pink attempted to teach him the dance moves to the tune. The pair also opened up about their partners, and the host opened up about his wife Julia's pregnancy, saying: "Pregnancy's going well, obviously she's tired but she's pulling through it."

James and Pink sang along to her hits

The pair also sang Raise Your Glass and Get the Party Started during the car journey before chatting together. Talking about the start of Pink's career, the star revealed that she was the opening act for NSYNC while they were on tour. She explained: "First tour ever! Opening from NSYNC. I was 19 and they were really sweet and Joey Fatone used to come into my dressing room every day and visit with us."

When James asked if the band member had a crush on her, she said: "He took me to Friendly's. As a friendly date! Not a date date. We were in the friend zone," to which James replied: "I don't think Joey though he was in the friend zone!" The mum-of-two also opened up about her first ever song, which she wrote when she was 14. Laughing, she said: "When I was 14 I wrote a song called Generation X. Generation X it's our time! Generation X, yours and mine yeah yeah yeah!"

Viewers were quick to praise the video, with one writing: "This was such a great Carpool Karaoke. Pink made such a great guest. She was so funny and beautiful! And her voice is just stunning," while another added: "I think Pink is known for being… an incredible performer that people often forget that her voice is freaking incredible too. Like damn girl has pipes."