Mariah Carey cancels Christmas concerts - find out why Mariah Carey has revealed that she is suffering from a respiratory infection

Mariah Carey has been forced to cancel several shows on her Christmas tour due to a respiratory infection. The All I Want for Christmas is You singer posted a statement on Twitter, telling her fans: "Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I've received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week's flu. Bleak!"

She added: "You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my Doctor's orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage. Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I'm going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon." Her tour will now begin on 27 November in New York City, instead of 17 November in Ontario.

Mariah also recently had to pull out of the premiere for her animated film, The Star, due to an upset stomach. Her fans were supportive of the star, with one writing: "Feel better Queen! We can't wait to see you on stage again," while another added: "I had a hunch about this but our concern more is that you need to rest, I felt all these extra shows left and right weren’t good for you. I hope you recover soon."

Mariah has not been put off from performing live after a difficult New Year's Eve performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve at the start of this year. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: "It's not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team."