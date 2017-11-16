Strictly's Giovanni Pernice addresses 'secret girlfriend' reports The professional dancer and Debbie McGee have also been the subject of romance rumours

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice has addressed those 'secret girlfriend' reports after he was said to be dating choreographer Luba Mushtuk. The Italian pro, who has also been the subject of romance rumours with his celebrity partner Debbie McGee, 59, took to Twitter to write: "Another day another lady!!! So funny to read!! Who will be next!!" His fans responded with great humour, volunteering to be Giovanni's next 'lady'. "Wish it was me," wrote one fan, while a second agreed: "Has got to be me!!" Another fan commented: "That's what becomes of being an Italian Stallion."

Giovanni, 27, is said to be secretly dating his fellow Strictly choreographer Luba. The pair have been close for a number of years, and while Giovanni seemed to dismiss any speculation of a romance, Luba has called Giovanni her "man" on Twitter. Last month, she posted a clip of the pair dancing on Strictly's Movie Week, while Sheridan Smith performed in the background. "Wow that was incredible! @Sheridansmith1 you are an absolute star, and @pernicegiovann1 you are 'My Man,'" she tweeted.

The Italian dancer brushed off the romance rumours

For her birthday this week, it looks like Giovanni surprised her with a special visit from a family member. She posted a selfie with Giovanni, sharing how much she loves him. "The most special birthday surprise ever thank you so so, so much! I'm such a lucky girl Love you @arzentoncaterin @pernicegiovann1 #family #loveyou #sospecial #stillcantbeliveit," she wrote.

Earlier this week, a source told The Sun: "Luba and Giovanni are together. But she doesn't like Debbie because of their bond – she feels how much Gio cares for her. It's also upsetting as she would like their romance to be out in the open. Luba is very keen to be on the show one day. She assists with choreography. But that means she has to spend a lot of time watching Giovanni rehearse with Debbie, which can be uncomfortable for her."

Giovanni and Luba are said to be dating in secret

Debbie, widow of magician Paul Daniels, has previously spoken about her bond with Giovanni, and touched upon the romance rumours. "I absolutely adore him and I have no doubt that he adores me," she told Bella magazine. "We have a great working dance partnership and we really love each other as human beings, so I can see why people want to say there is something going on. We have great chemistry and love dancing together. But there's nothing going on."