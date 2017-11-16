Is Anna Faris dating again? Star spotted with new boyfriend in Venice Anna Faris and Michael Barrett co-star in the upcoming film, Overboard

Anna Faris is allegedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett! The pair originally sparked reports that they were seeing each other when they were spotted out together in L.A. The pair have now travelled to Italy together, and were seen spending time together in Venice. An onlooker told E! News: "Michael had his hand on Anna's back and she rested her head on his shoulder. They were checking out all of the architecture along the Grand Canal and pointing out different things. They giggled together and made a few jokes as they enjoyed the ride and took in all of the scenery. They arrived at the hotel dock and were helped with their bags out of the taxi. Michael helped Anna with her things, and they were escorted inside for the afternoon."

Anna was spotted out with her new partner

Anna and Michael were spotted together in September, one month after the Scary Movie actress announced her split from her husband, Chris Pratt. The pair released a joint statement together, which read: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Chris and Anna split in August

Chris has spoken fondly of Anna following their split, and spoke to TMZ about her appearance at the Emmy awards. He said: "I know she did great. Anna did an amazing job, man. She rules. Her and Allison [Janney], they both looked great. Go watch Mom on CBS." Anna previously opened up about their relationship before their split on her Unqualified podcast. She said: "My long-distance relationship with Chris, I wouldn't describe it as that, but we do spend a lot of time apart. But the advantage of that is it makes you so appreciate the time you have together, and you really, really value that."