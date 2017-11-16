Rachel Riley turns heads in daring red gown at charity gala The former Strictly Come Dancing star attended without her boyfriend Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley made a sensational appearance on the red carpet on Wednesday night, turning heads in a daring red gown. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who was not joined by her boyfriend Pasha Kovalev, looked incredible in a red evening dress, which featured a thigh-high split. Rachel, who had her hair swept up into a braided up-do, flashed her toned legs as she posed for photos.

The Countdown star, 31, was attending the United for Unicef gala dinner at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous close-up selfie, giving fans a look at her diamond accessories and smoky make-up. Rachel, a life-long Manchester United fan, gave a speech at the dinner. The event was held to celebrate 18 years of partnership between Unicef and the football club, and raised funds for the children's charity.

Rachel stunned in a daring red dress

Rachel attended without her boyfriend Pasha, who she started dating after being paired with him on Strictly in 2013. In a recent interview with the Express, the TV favourite opened up about their relationship, and explained that the couple feel happy and settled just as they are. "I am in love now," Rachel said. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don't think I need that pressure any more. And I am perfectly happy. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning, or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled."

The Countdown star was attending a Unicef gala

Rachel was previously married to her high school sweetheart Jamie Gilbert; the couple announced their split in November 2013, following her appearance on Strictly. "I met him at university and our relationship ended. We just became good friends. We are still good friends," Rachel said of her ex. "You have to find the right person. It is better to find the right person than stay with the wrong person."