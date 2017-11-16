Geri Horner shares beautiful family portrait with husband Christian Horner and all their children Geri Horner shared a lovely birthday tribute to her husband Christian

Geri Horner has posted a beautiful family portrait of her husband Christian and their children to mark the F1 boss' 44th birthday. "Happy birthday to my darling husband. We love you @christianhornerofficial ❤," the Spice Girls singer gushed in the caption. The sweet Instagram selfie shows the couple posing with their 11-month-old son Monty, Geri's daughter 11-year-old daughter Bluebell and Christian's four-year-old daughter Olivia. Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Beautiful family❤. Have a wonderful Birthday." Another said: "What an amazing picture of you all!!"

Earlier this month, Geri opened up about the preparations for her first Christmas with her little boy, confessing she will be pulling out all the stops to make it extra special. "It's Monty's first Christmas, so it's very exciting. I can't wait," she shared on This Morning. "We're like everybody else though, we'll be unwrapping presents, stuffing our faces and watching re-runs of Only Fools and Horses. I love getting presents for people. It's such a nice idea to get them right, that's really sweet."

The doting mum and her husband Christian welcomed their first child in January. The couple announced their engagement in November 2014, and were married on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, Bedfordshire. Discussing her plans to ensure Christmas runs smoothly, Geri added: "For me it's all about time management. If I have nothing else going on it's really nice to bake and make. But equally I want to be able to do other things. It's about finding balance. I'm still finding my boundaries, my balance about maintaining self-identity but equally wanting to give to my home and my family."