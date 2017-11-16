Why Dec's wife Ali Astall is in Australia but Ant's wife Lisa Armstrong isn't I'm a Celebrity returns to TV on Sunday

Ant and Dec are gearing up for the return of I'm a Celebrity on Sunday and have been pictured relaxing before their stint in the Australian jungle. The popular double act have been enjoying meals out with Dec's wife Ali Astall during their breaks from filming. They landed in Australia last weekend, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ali was a few steps behind her husband at Brisbane airport, but where was Ant's wife Lisa Armstrong?

Despite reports that Lisa and Ant's 11-year marriage has been on the rocks in recent months, Lisa's absence shouldn't cause concern among fans. The make-up artist has had to remain in the UK where she works on Strictly Come Dancing, which is running until mid-December. Last month, Lisa appeared on the BBC spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two, where she showed viewers how to recreate the perfect brown smoky eye look.

Dec's wife Ali was spotted at the airport with Ant and Dec

Lisa, who has been with Ant for 23 years, also rubbished reports that her marriage is in trouble. This week, she took to Twitter to quash the rumours, claiming she was not "estranged" from her TV star husband. In a string of hashtags, Lisa wrote: "#writewhatyouwant #haventbeentoOzfor10years #ihaveajob #imnotestrangedthankyou #asyouwere."

Meanwhile, Dec's wife Ali has flown to Australia because she manages her husband. The talent manager actually worked with Dec for ten years before they got together in 2014 and married in 2015. As well as dealing with Ant and Dec, Ali also works with a number of famous faces including Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton. Ali tends to shy away from the spotlight, but has been pictured hanging out with Ant and Dec in Australia this week.

Ant's wife Lisa is back in the UK working on Strictly

Ant and Dec are virtually inseparable, and spend just as much time with their wives as they do with each other. For the past 20 years they've lived close to each other, having shared the same flat and then lived next door to each other. Ant has previously revealed: "In 2006 I got married and Dec bought a house three doors down the road from my new marital home. He's basically a stalker, but he's very good at his job so I'll keep him on."