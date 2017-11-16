Christine Lampard opens up about her ideal date night with husband Frank The couple tied the knot in December 2015

With her two-year wedding anniversary just around the corner, Christine Lampard couldn't help but gush over her husband Frank. Appearing on Loose Women this week, the presenter revealed she is very much smitten as she discussed her ideal date night with her man. "I love the idea of going back to basics, I love my date nights," she told the panel."I love pretending like I am 18 again, you know when you get your hair done for the day. I know this sounds really soppy, but nothing fancy. I just mean the two of us having one night just us."

However, Janet Street-Porter interrupted her and said: "But your husband is an incredibly fit, good looking, former footballer. Most women watching this programme will think it's alight for you!" To which, Christine replied: "I would not argue with that, I fancy him very, very much and feel very lucky." Turning her attention towards the audience, the 38-year-old offered some advice to other women: "No matter if your husband has changed his appearance, there must be something you still fancy. Just doing dead simple things and having a take away, that's what we do and if you can keep that, you can keep everything else ticking along."

Sunday afternoons with my hubby @franklampard #nyc 🍸 A post shared by Christine Lampard (@christinelampard) on Nov 13, 2016 at 1:50pm PST

Christine and football ace Frank have been together since 2009, and they tied the knot in a romantic fairy-tale winter ceremony in December 2015. Last month, the couple returned to the place that they fell in love at Pride of Britain Awards, with the sports star revealing to the Mirror: "It's where Christine bagged me! We've been back a few times since, when we can, and it's always an emotional night and it's special for us, obviously."