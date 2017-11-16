Are The Weeknd and Bella Hadid back together? The Weeknd is reportedly spending time with his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Bella Hadid

Are The Weeknd and Bella Hadid back together? The Starboy singer was spotted leaving Bella's home in New York City on Tuesday, and a source revealed to E! News that the pair are spending some time together. The insider said: "Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together. Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends."

Bella and the Weeknd are reportedly seeing each other again

The report comes shortly after The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, was spotted back together with Justin Bieber, who she has had an on and off relationship with for several years. A source told Us Weekly: "Justin paid for both of them, they looked to be in a good mood, they just sat at a table and chatted for a while… They sat at a table inside where they had a little more privacy. They stayed for about 25 minutes before leaving together." However, a source told HELLO! that they are just friends.

Selena and The Weeknd broke up back in October, shortly after the Bad Liar singer revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant over the summer. The kidney was donated by her friend, Francia Raisa, and the star said that Francia saved her life. Speaking to Today, she said: "My kidneys were just done. I didn't want to ask a single person in my life. That was the day I came home – when I found out and she did it. I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death… The thought of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me… The fact that she was a match was unbelievable, it's not real."