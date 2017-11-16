Brooklyn Beckham enjoys date night with Chloe Moretz in New York The loved-up pair went to Janet Jackson's opening concert in the city

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz were reunited in New York this week, and they have certainly been making the most of their time together. The young couple enjoyed a date night on Wednesday - watching Janet Jackson return to the stage for the opening night of her State of the World tour. Brooklyn posted a video from the evening on his Instagram account, which was simply captioned with a love heart emoji. The oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham also shared footage on Instagram Stories, capturing his girlfriend showcasing her dance moves.

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz enjoyed watching Janet Jackson's concert in NYC

Chloe – who has been in the Big Apple since the beginning of November – attended the Forevermark Tribute in the city on 7 November, where she spoke to HELLO! about her relationship with Brooklyn. "I think we chose each other. It's been years on and off and it's just one of those things where you come back and it's like no time was spent away from each other at all," she said, adding: "I think that's the most important thing".

Brooklyn shared a video of the pair watching the concert

And it seems that Chloe gets on just as well with Brooklyn's famous family. Opening up about his fashion designer mum Victoria, the Bad Neigbours actress said: "She is one of the most incredible, important, smart, sophisticated businesswomen and mothers that I've met. She’s a real heart and a real beautiful person."

Chloe has been in New York since the beginning of November

Brooklyn and Chloe first started dating back in 2014, before reuniting in 2016. Chloe confirmed their relationship on TV that May. Speaking on US chat show The Talk, the If I Stay star revealed that the couple's relationship had been suffering as they were followed whenever they stepped out together, and so they decided to embrace the attention. She said: "We've been on and off together for a couple of years now, and we just kind of made it official. We were always running from people taking pictures of us. And we were like, 'you know what? It's affecting our relationship.'"